US Bank and AutoSmart LLC were sued Friday in Ohio Southern District Court over alleged violation of the Truth in Lending Act. The court action was filed by Southeastern Ohio Legal Services and the Icove Legal Group on behalf of Vickie Keller. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01890, Keller v. AutoSmart LLC et al.

June 09, 2023, 12:02 PM

