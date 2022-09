Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at the Law Offices of Gordon P. Serou Jr. on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Assurant subsidiary American Bankers Insurance to Louisiana Middle District Court. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys on behalf of Kim S. Keller. The case is 3:22-cv-00629, Keller v. American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida.

Insurance

September 12, 2022, 12:57 PM