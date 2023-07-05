Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Davis Wright Tremaine on Wednesday removed a trade secret lawsuit against Advanced GeoSolutions and three former Keller North America employees to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Hennelly & Grossfeld on behalf of Keller North America, which accuses the defendants of misappropriating proprietary software and confidential information. The case is 8:23-cv-01200, Keller North America, Inc. v. Advanced Geosolutions, Inc., a California corporation et al.

Construction & Engineering

July 05, 2023, 8:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Keller North America, Inc.

defendants

Advanced Geosolutions, Inc., a California corporation

Chase M. Henri

Riaz Jiwani

Thang Van Nguyen

defendant counsels

Davis Wright Tremaine

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims