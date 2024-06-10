Michael E. Bonner of Fisher & Phillips has entered an appearance for Venus Concept USA Inc. in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The action was filed April 22 in Florida Southern District Court by the Head Law Firm and Morgan & Morgan on behalf of field service engineers who were allegedly denied overtime wages in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David S. Leibowitz, is 0:24-cv-60657, Keller et al v. Venus Concept USA Inc.
Health Care
June 10, 2024, 1:27 PM