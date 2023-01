New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Lily's Sweets and parent company Hershey were hit with a consumer class action Friday in New York Southern District Court over the marketing and sale of 'Lily's Extra Dark Chocolate 70% Cocoa' chocolate bars. The suit, brought by Weitz & Luxenberg, alleges that the chocolate product contains harmful levels of lead. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00147, Kell v. Lily's Sweets, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 07, 2023, 8:27 PM