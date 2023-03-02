Keker Names First Female Managing Partner | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Trial boutique Keker, Van Nest & Peters has named Laurie Carr Mims its managing partner, the firm said in a Wednesday announcement.Mims succeeded Steven K. Taylor, who has served as managing partner since 2013 and will continue his practice in commercial and financial services litigation.Mims—the third managing partner and first female managing partner of Keker—steps into her new role at a time of continued, steady growth for Keker. Last year, the firm took 12 cases to trial or arbitration, with 65% of partners and 43% of associates involved in trial or arbitration work, according to Mims.

March 02, 2023, 11:05 AM