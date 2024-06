News From Law.com

Sacramento-based medical service provider Sutter Health, represented by Keker, Van Nest & Peters, secured a victory in a seven-week insurance fraud trial on Monday. Judge Stephen D. Kaus ruled in the Alameda Superior Court that Sutter did not have the requisite intent needed to charge a defendant with insurance fraud under CALCRIM No. 200 for Penal Code ยง550.

Health Care

June 21, 2024, 5:10 PM

