Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Herman Law Firm on Thursday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Occidental Petroleum to California Central District Court. The suit, which seeks reimbursement for medical services rendered, was filed by the Law Offices of Jonathan A. Stieglitz on behalf of Keith Feder M.D. Inc. The case is 2:23-cv-06310, Keith Feder M.D. Inc. v. Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Energy

August 03, 2023, 7:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Keith Feder, M.D., Inc.

defendants

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

defendant counsels

Herman Law Firm

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations