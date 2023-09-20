Who Got The Work

Jean P. Nogues of Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp has entered an appearance for Occidental Petroleum, a Texas-based petroleum company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration, in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit, which seeks reimbursement for medical services rendered, was filed Aug. 3 in California Central District Court by the Law Offices of Jonathan Stieglitz on behalf of Keith Feder M.D. Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha, is 2:23-cv-06310, Keith Feder, M.D., Inc. v. Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Energy

September 20, 2023, 12:15 PM

