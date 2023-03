Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Perkins Coie on Wednesday removed a digital privacy class action against General Mills to California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Pacific Trial Attorneys, accuses General Mills of violating the Video Privacy Protection Act by illegally transmitting video viewing data from the defendant's Bettycrocker.com website to Meta Platforms through an embedded pixel. The case is 2:23-cv-01746, Keith Carroll v. General Mills, Inc. et al.