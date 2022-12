New Suit

Assurant subsidiary American Security Insurance and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, for disputed property damage claims, was filed pro se by Mohammed Keita. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10396, Keita v. American Security Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

December 10, 2022, 10:41 AM