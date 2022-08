Removed To Federal Court

HP Inc. on Monday removed a consumer class action over the company's hardware warranty to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Nick Larry Law, alleges that HP's one-year warranty, provided on laptop products, unlawfully states to consumers that the warranty will be void if the consumers use third-party repair services. HP Inc. is represented by Massey & Gail. The case is 1:22-cv-04457, Keiser v. HP Inc.