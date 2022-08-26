Removed To Federal Court

Amazon.com removed a consumer class action over its presentation of warranty information to Illinois Northern District Court on Friday. The complaint, filed by Nick Larry Law, contends that Amazon violates the Magnuson Moss Warranty Act by failing to provide customer with 'readily available' access to information on product warranties. According to the suit, Amazon doesn't draw attention to manufacturers' warranties because it has a financial motive to sell its own protection plans. Amazon is represented by Covington & Burling and Burke, Warren, Mackay & Serritella. The case is 1:22-cv-04554, Keiser v. Amazon.com Services LLC.

Internet & Social Media

August 26, 2022, 4:05 PM