New Suit

Allstate Indemnity Company was hit with a hurricane-related insurance lawsuit Friday in Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, which pertains to property damage caused by Hurricanes Laura and Delta, was filed by Cox, Cox, Filo, Camel & Wilson on behalf of Jason Keiser and Jennifer Keiser. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05043, Keiser et al v. Allstate Indemnity Co.