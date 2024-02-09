Who Got The Work

Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler partners Jane Metcalf and Steven Zalesin and Raina T. Shipman of Carlton Fields have entered appearances for Clorox and its subsidiary Glad Products in a pending consumer class action in connection with the marketing and sale of its Glad Recycling trash bag products. The action, filed Dec. 26 in Florida Middle District Court by the Wright Law Office, contends that the products are not recyclable anywhere nor are they suitable for municipal use in the vast majority of municipalities across the nation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron, is 6:23-cv-02472, Keirsted v. The Clorox Company et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 09, 2024, 9:00 AM

