Who Got The Work

Walmart has turned to attorneys Michael W. Washburn and Noelle Demeny of Brown Crump Vanore & Tierney to fend off a pending personal injury lawsuit. The suit was filed Nov. 7 in North Carolina Western District Court by Brown Moore & Associates on behalf of Thomas M. Kehoe. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert J. Conrad Jr., is 3:22-cv-00608, Kehoe v. Wal-Mart Stores East, LP.