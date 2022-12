Who Got The Work

Catherine Strauss and Angela M. Courtwright of Ice Miller have entered appearances for Sage Integration Holdings in a pending lawsuit over alleged gender-based employment discrimination. The action was filed Oct. 24 in Connecticut District Court by Livingston, Adler, Pulda, Meiklejohn & Kelly on behalf of Jill Kehl. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer, is 3:22-cv-01332, Kehl v. Sage Integration Holdings, LLC.

