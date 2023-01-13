Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against video surveillance company Golden Eye Technology to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit was brought by Caudle & Spears on behalf of Keffer Inc. d/b/a Keffer Chrysler, whose auto dealership was burglarized by thieves. According to the suit, Golden Eye failed to monitor the premises at the time of the burglary as required under a surveillance contract, then abruptly terminated the contract when confronted by the dealership. The case is 3:23-cv-00024, Keffer Inc. v. Golden Eye Technology LLC.

Automotive

January 13, 2023, 6:27 PM