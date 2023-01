Removed To Federal Court

Assurant subsidiary American Bankers Life Assurance removed a lawsuit Wednesday to Maryland District Court. The suit was brought pro se by Xavior Keesee. American Bankers is represented by Semmes Bowen & Semmes. The case is 8:23-cv-00012, Keesee v. American Bankers Life Assurance Company of Florida et al.

Insurance

January 04, 2023, 6:05 PM