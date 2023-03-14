Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Spilman Thomas & Battle on Tuesday removed an environmental lawsuit against Innospec Active Chemicals and other defendants to West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Tyree Embree & Associates on behalf of five plaintiffs who assert that their water supply was contaminated by hazardous chemicals which had been spilled by the defendants due to negligence. The case is 2:23-cv-00205, Kees et al v. Gadsden, Gaillard, and West LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 14, 2023, 7:11 PM