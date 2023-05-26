Universal Music Group and other defendants were slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by the Law Offices of Michael G. Berger on behalf of Free World Music Ltd. and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendants of sampling the musical composition titled, 'Espoir Composition X' without authorization or permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04400, Keep On Kicking Music, Inc et al v. Universal Music Group, Inc. et al.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
May 26, 2023, 4:02 AM