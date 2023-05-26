New Suit - Copyright

Universal Music Group and other defendants were slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by the Law Offices of Michael G. Berger on behalf of Free World Music Ltd. and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendants of sampling the musical composition titled, 'Espoir Composition X' without authorization or permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04400, Keep On Kicking Music, Inc et al v. Universal Music Group, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 26, 2023, 4:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Free World Music, Limited

Keep On Kicking Music, Inc

keep on moving music

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Michael G. Berger

defendants

Capitol Records, LLC

Universal Music Group, Inc.

Motown Records, Inc.

Quality Control Music

Universal Music Publishing Group

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims