Keep Georgia No. 1 by Improving the Lawsuit Climate and Redu...

News From Law.com

Last year, Area Development magazine ranked Georgia as the No. 1 state in the country in which to do business for the ninth consecutive year. The Georgia Trial Lawyers Association says this record of success is proof that tort reform is not necessary.Is this correct, or is Georgia succeeding in spite of the fact the General Assembly has not enacted significant tort reform since 2005? If the latter, can Georgia remain No. 1 without the legislature enacting further tort reform?

Georgia

January 06, 2023, 7:01 AM