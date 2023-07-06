New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Inc. and Point32Health Inc. were hit with a data breach class action in Massachusetts District Court on Thursday. The suit, filed by Block & Leviton; Hausfeld LLP; and DiCello Levitt, accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate security measures leaving over 2.5 individuals' personally identifiable and health information vulnerable between March 2023 to April 2023. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11522, Keenholtz v. Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Inc.

Health Care

July 06, 2023, 6:52 PM

