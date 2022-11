Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Campbell Conroy & O'Neil on Monday removed a negligence lawsuit against Diebold Nixdorf to Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Kevin G. James on behalf of Bank of America employee Susan Keenan, who was allegedly injured when the door of a bank safe serviced and maintained by the defendant came off its hinges and struck the plaintiff in the face. The case is 1:22-cv-11984, Keenan v. Diebold Inc.

Technology

November 21, 2022, 4:55 PM