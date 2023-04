New Suit - Class Action

Huntington Bancshares was slapped with a consumer class action on Monday in West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit, for claims under the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act, was filed by Klein & Sheridan and Bordas & Bordas. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00352, Keeling v. The Huntington National Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

April 25, 2023, 9:37 AM

Plaintiffs

Teresa Keeling

defendants

The Huntington National Bank

nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute