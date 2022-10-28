Who Got The Work

Justin M. Penn and Louis J. Manetti Jr. of Hinshaw & Culbertson have stepped in as defense counsel to Aplington, Kaufman, McClintock, Steele & Barry, Collection Professionals Inc. and Robert B. Steele in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The case was filed Sept. 9 in Illinois Northern District Court by the Law Office of M. Kris Kasalo on behalf of Laura E. Keeling. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Franklin U. Valderrama, is 1:22-cv-04948, Keeling v. Collection Professionals, Inc. et al.

