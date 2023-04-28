New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Huntington Ingalls Industries, a Virginia-based military shipbuilding company, was hit with a data breach class action Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Webster Book LLP and Cole & Van Note, contends that the defendant failed to safeguard employees’ personal identifiable information, resulting in a data breach in March 2022. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00055, Keeler v. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.

April 28, 2023

