New Suit - Employment

Zayo Group Holdings, a provider of communications infrastructure services, was slapped with an employment lawsuit on Aug. 9 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The court case, over alleged unpaid commissions, was brought by Mensing Law on behalf of Jerrold Keefer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03051, Keefer v. Zayo Group LLC.

Telecommunications

August 09, 2023, 10:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Jerrold Keefer

Plaintiffs

Mensing Law LLC

defendants

Zayo Group LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract