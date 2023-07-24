New Suit - Contract

Investment banking firm Keefe Bruyette & Woods filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against W.R. Berkley Corp. on Monday in New York Southern District Court in connection with the sale of Berkley subsidiary Breckenridge's property-and-casualty division to Accretive Insurance Solutions. The suit, filed by Davis Wright Tremaine, accuses Berkley of refusing to pay a $1 million fee for advisory and banking services in connection with the deal. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-06377, Keefe Bruyette & Woods Inc. v. W.R. Berkley Corp.

Insurance

July 24, 2023, 4:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Davis Wright Tremaine

defendants

W.R. Berkley Corporation

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract