New Suit - Employment

Phillips and Associates filed a lawsuit Friday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Danny Kee. The suit, over alleged race-based employment discrimination, pursues claims against Brett Burns and Young Adult Institute Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05709, Kee v. Young Adult Institute, Inc. et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

September 23, 2022, 3:08 PM