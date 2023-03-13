Who Got The Work

Jonathan O. Harris of Jackson Lewis and Mekesha H. Montgomery and Seth R. Granda of Frost Brown Todd have entered appearances for tobacco manufacturer American Snuff Company and Marathon Health, respectively, in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed Jan. 26 in Tennessee Middle District Court by HMC Civil Rights Law on behalf of a plant services attendant, who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after returning from FMLA leave to treat and cope with anxiety and depression. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger, is 3:23-cv-00079, Keatts v. American Snuff Company, LLC et al.

Health Care

March 13, 2023, 6:06 AM