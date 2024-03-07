Who Got The Work

Angela M. Heim of Wilson Elser has entered an appearance for Sierra Experts in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Jan. 22 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Sriplaw on behalf of photographer John Keatley, contends that the defendant displayed the plaintiff's photograph of Bill Gates on its website without permission. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Kezia O.L. Taylor, is 2:24-cv-00085, Keatley v. Sierra Experts Inc.

Internet & Social Media

March 07, 2024, 9:04 AM

John Keatley

Sriplaw

Sierra Experts Inc.

Wilson Elser

Tucker Arensberg

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims