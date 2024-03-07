Angela M. Heim of Wilson Elser has entered an appearance for Sierra Experts in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Jan. 22 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Sriplaw on behalf of photographer John Keatley, contends that the defendant displayed the plaintiff's photograph of Bill Gates on its website without permission. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Kezia O.L. Taylor, is 2:24-cv-00085, Keatley v. Sierra Experts Inc.
March 07, 2024, 9:04 AM