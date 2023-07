Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Adams and Reese on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Dover Bay Specialty Insurance to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims stemming from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Ryan P. Reece on behalf of Michael Keating. The case is 2:23-cv-02626, Keating v. Dover Bay Specialty Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 20, 2023, 12:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Keating

defendants

Dover Bay Specialty Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Adams and Reese

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute