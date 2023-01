Removed To Federal Court

Wells Fargo and Tenaglia & Hunt on Tuesday removed a class action over claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Office of Howard Gutman, alleges that Tenaglia violated the FDCPA by obtaining a judgment when there was an operative arbitration and collecting an amount 'not permitted by law.' Wells Fargo is represented by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders. The case is 2:23-cv-00021, Kearney et al v. Wells Fargo, N.A. et al.