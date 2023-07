Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Michael Best & Friedrich on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against CNO Financial Group subsidiary Bankers Life and Casualty Co. to Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The suit, seeking coverage under an individual lump sum critical illness policy, was filed by Wallace Law on behalf of James P Keane. The case is 1:23-cv-00922, Keane v. Bankers Life and Casualty Company.

Banking & Financial Services

July 11, 2023, 1:28 PM

Plaintiffs

James P Keane

Plaintiffs

Wallace Law Inc

defendants

Bankers Life and Casualty Company

defendant counsels

Michael Best & Friedrich

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute