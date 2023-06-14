Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dinsmore & Shohl on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Carbon Solutions Group, TruHome Pros and other defendants to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Edelman Combs Latturner & Goodwin on behalf of homeowners Michael Kean and Pamela Kean, accuses the defendants of fraudulently inducing the plaintiffs to enter a contract for the installation of a solar power system on their property. The case is 1:23-cv-03767, Kean et al. v. Carbon Solutions SREC LLC et al.

Renewable Energy

June 14, 2023, 4:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Kean

Pamela Kean

defendants

Carbon Solutions Group, LLC

Carbon Solutions Srec LLC

Dividend Solar Finance LLC

National Solar Service, LLC

TruHome Pros, LLC

defendant counsels

Dinsmore & Shohl

nature of claim: 371/for claims under the Truth in Lending Act