Akerman filed a trademark lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of KE Babcock Holdings LLC. The suit pursues claims against Michael Robinette, doing business as Babcock Real Estate, and the Ranch Realty LLC for their ongoing use of the 'Babcock Ranch' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00470, KE Babcock Holdings, LLC v. Robinette et al.

June 29, 2023, 6:22 AM

KE Babcock Holdings, LLC

Akerman

Michael Robinette

The Ranch Realty LLC

