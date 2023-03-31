New Suit - Contract
Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a lawsuit Friday in Missouri Western District Court against 247 Cattle Drive LLC, 247 Ranch LLC and other defendants. The complaint, filed on behalf of KDF Enterprises LLC and KDF Forestry Inc., alleges fraudulent conduct related to the acquisition of forestry equipment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04072, KDF Forestry, Inc. et al v. Wells et al.
Energy
March 31, 2023, 4:26 PM
Plaintiffs
- Kdf Enterprises, LLC
- Kdf Forestry, Inc.
- Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani
defendants
- 247 Cattle Drive, LLC
- 247 Ranch, LLC
- 247, Inc.
- Dawn Wells
- Double Diamond Enterprises, LLC
- Double Diamond Farms, LLC
- Gw2, LLC
- Kdf Transportation, Inc.
- Kristina Orchekowski
- Mark Wells
- Mcec Services, LLC
- Missouri Contracting & Erosion Control, LLC
- Raes Ranch, LLC
- Show ME Logging, LLC
- West Coast Enterprises, LLC
nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct