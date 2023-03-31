New Suit - Contract

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a lawsuit Friday in Missouri Western District Court against 247 Cattle Drive LLC, 247 Ranch LLC and other defendants. The complaint, filed on behalf of KDF Enterprises LLC and KDF Forestry Inc., alleges fraudulent conduct related to the acquisition of forestry equipment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04072, KDF Forestry, Inc. et al v. Wells et al.

