New Suit

K&L Gates filed a civil rights lawsuit Monday in Oregon District Court against the Portland Public School District over its proposed decision to close its online learning academy. The suit was brought on behalf of two Black students, one with autism spectrum disorder, who contend that returning to in-person schooling will undermine their ability to learn, reintroducing them to racial harassment and a hostile environment with faculty refusing to intervene on their behalf. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00570, K.B., et al. v. Portland Public School District.

Education

April 17, 2023, 8:51 PM

Plaintiffs

B. B.

K. B.

R. B.

Plaintiffs

K&L Gates

defendants

Portland Public School District

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation