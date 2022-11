Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Knight, Hoppe, Kurnik & Knight on Friday removed a lawsuit against the city of Michigan City, Indiana and mayor Duane Parry to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Stoll Keenon Ogden on behalf of Kyle A. Kazmierczak, the former deputy chief for the fire department who claims he was wrongfully demoted and defamed in a press release issued by the mayor. The case is 2:22-cv-00336, Kazmierczak v. Parry et al.

Government

November 11, 2022, 7:06 PM