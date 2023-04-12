Lawyers at Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against technology startup Appreciate Stuff Inc. and Justin Connor, the company’s chief executive, to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Pessah Law Group on behalf of former Appreciate Chief Technology Officer Kerem Kazan. Kazan accuses Connor of diverting company funds to support his ‘lavish’ lifestyle; making racist remarks toward a company employee; terminating Kazan in retaliation for reporting the company's 'culture of harassment;' and falsely accusing Kazan of embezzling company money. The case is 3:23-cv-01744, Kazan v. Appreciate Stuff, Inc. et al.
Technology
April 12, 2023, 12:07 PM