Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against technology startup Appreciate Stuff Inc. and Justin Connor, the company’s chief executive, to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Pessah Law Group on behalf of former Appreciate Chief Technology Officer Kerem Kazan. Kazan accuses Connor of diverting company funds to support his ‘lavish’ lifestyle; making racist remarks toward a company employee; terminating Kazan in retaliation for reporting the company's 'culture of harassment;' and falsely accusing Kazan of embezzling company money. The case is 3:23-cv-01744, Kazan v. Appreciate Stuff, Inc. et al.

Technology

April 12, 2023, 12:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Kerem Kazan

defendants

Appreciate Stuff, Inc.

Does 1-50, inclusive

Justin Connor

defendant counsels

Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination