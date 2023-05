Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Phillips Exeter Academy to New Hampshire District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Leslie H. Johnson on behalf of a former employee who claims that the defendant terminated him due to his age. The case is 1:23-cv-00263, Kayton v. Phillips Exeter Academy.

Education

May 05, 2023, 2:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Guy Kayton

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Leslie H Johnson PLLC

defendants

Phillips Exeter Academy

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination