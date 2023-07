New Suit - Employment Class Action

Software company Odoo Inc. and an affiliate were hit with a wage-and-hour class action on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Outten & Golden, accuses the defendant of failing to pay employees for overtime hours. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03728, Kayed et al v. Odoo, Inc. et al.

Technology

July 27, 2023, 12:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Jesus Prado

Omar Kayed

Spencer Carr

Outten & Golden

defendants

Odoo, Inc.

Odoo, S.A.

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations