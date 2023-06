Removed To Federal Court

Amazon.com on Tuesday removed a consumer class action to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of Todd M. Friedman, claims that Airsee nail drills catch fire and explode. Amazon.com is represented by Perkins Coie. The case is 3:23-cv-03021, Kaya v. Amazon.com Services LLC.

Internet & Social Media

June 20, 2023, 8:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Ayse Kaya

defendants

Amazon.com Services LLC

defendant counsels

Perkins Coie

nature of claim: 245/for product liability claims