Who Got The Work

A team of attorneys from Kutak Rock are defending machinery and semiconductor company Rorze Corp. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Aug. 30 in California Northern District Court by Kawasaki, asserts five patents pertaining to automatic assembly. The Kutak Rock team includes partners Jason S. Jackson, John P. Passarelli, James M. Sulentic, Carol A. Svolos and Saundra Wootton. Japan's Kawasaki is represented by Crowell & Moring. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila, is 5:22-cv-04947, Kawasaki Jukogyo Kabushiki Kaisha v. Rorze Corporation et al.

AI & Automation

October 15, 2022, 12:01 PM