Who Got The Work

Masao Yoshimura of Chen Yoshimura LLP and Saundra Kaye Wootton of Kutak Rock have stepped in to represent Rorze Automation Inc. and Rorze Corporation in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case was filed Aug. 30 in California Northern District Court by Crowell & Moring on behalf of Kawasaki Jukogyo Kabushiki Kaisha. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila, is 5:22-cv-04947, Kawasaki Jukogyo Kabushiki Kaisha v. Rorze Corporation et al.

Technology

September 29, 2022, 10:59 AM