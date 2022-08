New Suit - Patent

Kawasaki, the Japanese motorcycle and machinery company, filed a patent infringement lawsuit against machinery and semiconductor company Rorze on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Crowell & Moring, asserts five patents pertaining to automatic assembly. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-04947, Kawasaki Jukogyo Kabushiki Kaisha v. Rorze Corp. et al.

Technology

August 30, 2022, 12:59 PM