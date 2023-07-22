New Suit - Injunctive Relief

Two Manhattan cafes sued New York Mayor Eric Adams, the City of New York and other city officials on Friday over measures to prevent the sale of Kava, a root that can be brewed into an intoxicating beverage. The plaintiffs, represented by Rivkin Radler, contend that there is no basis to restrict the sale of Kava and seek an injunction barring the city from interfering in the sale of Kava. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06359, Kavasutra 6th Street, Inc. et al v. Eric Adams, as Mayor of the City of New York et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 22, 2023, 3:23 PM

