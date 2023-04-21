New Suit - Contract

Greenspoon Marder filed a franchise lawsuit Thursday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Kava Culture Franchise Group Corp., a kava and elixir bar experience provider. The complaint brings claims against Dar-Jkta Enterprises, David Darrigan and other defendans for allegedly operating as a 'Kava Culture' franchisee after their franchise agreement terminated. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00278, Kava Culture Franchise Group Corp. v. Dar-Jkta Enterprises LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 21, 2023, 7:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Kava Culture Franchise Group Corp.

Plaintiffs

Greenspoon Marder

defendants

Dar-Jkta Enterprises LLC

Darrigan Investments LLC

David Darrigan

Johnny Qubty

nature of claim: 196/over a franchise dispute