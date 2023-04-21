Greenspoon Marder filed a franchise lawsuit Thursday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Kava Culture Franchise Group Corp., a kava and elixir bar experience provider. The complaint brings claims against Dar-Jkta Enterprises, David Darrigan and other defendans for allegedly operating as a 'Kava Culture' franchisee after their franchise agreement terminated. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00278, Kava Culture Franchise Group Corp. v. Dar-Jkta Enterprises LLC et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
April 21, 2023, 7:17 AM