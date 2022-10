Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Luder & Weist on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate to Kansas District Court. The complaint, for uninsured motorist claims following a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Beam-Ward, Kruse, Wilson & Fletes on behalf of Kulwinder Kaur. The case is 2:22-cv-02398, Kaur v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company.